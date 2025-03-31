Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 10,062 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,062 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,358,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 962,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after buying an additional 214,071 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 254.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 211,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 151,848 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,742,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 304,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE RQI opened at $12.48 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.11.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

