Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 19,025 Shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its position in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,524 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,025 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE's holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Philosophy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NCR Voyix by 28.6% during the third quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 3,094,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,996,000 after purchasing an additional 688,684 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 966.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 732,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after buying an additional 663,821 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,693,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,953,000 after acquiring an additional 621,303 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in NCR Voyix by 9.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,157,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,124,000 after acquiring an additional 596,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in NCR Voyix by 149.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 668,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 400,734 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Voyix Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VYX opened at $10.01 on Monday. NCR Voyix Co. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VYX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

