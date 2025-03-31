Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 400 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Glaukos by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $101.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $88.16 and a 1-year high of $163.71.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.72 million. Analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Glaukos to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,520 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $162,396.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,568.04. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tomas Navratil sold 3,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $502,630.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,658,380.18. The trade was a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

