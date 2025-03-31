Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 403 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 105.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,592,000 after acquiring an additional 34,172 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 42.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,995,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,061,000 after acquiring an additional 593,779 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 23.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENSG stock opened at $128.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $158.45.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 4.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on The Ensign Group from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.17.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $259,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,299.50. This trade represents a 7.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $96,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,258,536.96. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,345,115. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

