Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Takes Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,973,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,439 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 743.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 843,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,608,000 after buying an additional 743,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,611,000 after buying an additional 599,304 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,516,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,231,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $36.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.17. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $68.39.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 981.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.11.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $423,054.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,890 shares in the company, valued at $7,673,353.80. This represents a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Julianne Bruno sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $50,819.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,516.46. The trade was a 12.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,381 shares of company stock worth $1,608,243 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

