Corebridge Financial Inc. Acquires 136,011 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 746.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,011 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 22.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 132.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 296.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after buying an additional 11,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMCI. Northland Capmk upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Cfra raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

SMCI stock opened at $34.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $106.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $2,322,519.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,403,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,640,618.80. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552 over the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

