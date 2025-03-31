Corebridge Financial Inc. Buys 801 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 626.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,802,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,754,677.81. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $11,413,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,113,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,743,335.25. This represents a 11.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,030,665 shares of company stock worth $69,289,092. 16.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CRDO. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $38.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.90.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 4.5 %

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $40.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.07 and a beta of 2.16. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $86.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.92.

Credo Technology Group Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

