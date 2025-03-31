Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,269 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HGV stock opened at $37.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average is $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $47.37.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

