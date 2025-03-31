Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,418,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,310,000 after buying an additional 193,860 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,693,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,469,000 after acquiring an additional 126,218 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,434,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,168,000 after acquiring an additional 96,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 793,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,243,000 after purchasing an additional 70,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.8% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 641,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,232,000 after purchasing an additional 35,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 3.4 %

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $77.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.50. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.79 and a twelve month high of $96.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $928.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.15%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

