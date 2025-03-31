Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,619 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 968.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.36.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $18.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.62. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $62.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.19.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently -23.35%.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,084,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,915,940.80. This represents a 0.35 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 651,000 shares of company stock worth $17,480,400 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

