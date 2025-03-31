Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WRB. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 7.4 %

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $71.21 on Monday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $50.73 and a 12 month high of $76.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.18.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WRB. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.36.

Read Our Latest Report on WRB

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.