Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 247.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Westlake by 6,316.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 43.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Westlake by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Westlake from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Westlake from $147.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Westlake from $157.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.21.

Westlake Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of WLK stock opened at $99.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.94. Westlake Co. has a 12-month low of $98.51 and a 12-month high of $162.64.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

Westlake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

See Also

