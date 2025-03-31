Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOH. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 895.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MOH opened at $322.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.32 and a fifty-two week high of $409.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total value of $301,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,608.75. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $382.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.75.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

