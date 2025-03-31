Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 462,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,184 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GT. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,652,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,871,000 after acquiring an additional 897,463 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,053,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,438,000 after purchasing an additional 86,227 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,147,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,330,000 after purchasing an additional 396,230 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,738,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,648,000 after purchasing an additional 205,629 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,934,000 after buying an additional 659,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

GT opened at $8.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.71. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

