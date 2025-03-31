Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $3.59 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its position in Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 59,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $63.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.73 and its 200-day moving average is $60.68. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $47.23 and a 52 week high of $66.54.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNT. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.55.

View Our Latest Report on LNT

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.