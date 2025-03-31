Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 23,283 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 498,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 33,277 shares during the period. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $4,966,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 457,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 58,413 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $3,340,000. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $15.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.12. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $22.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

