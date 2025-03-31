Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,782 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Rayonier worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,279,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,715,000 after purchasing an additional 104,464 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rayonier by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,488,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,958,000 after buying an additional 46,956 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Rayonier by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,150,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,039,000 after buying an additional 116,800 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 457,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,718,000 after buying an additional 249,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 421,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rayonier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rayonier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $27.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $31.62.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 46.19%.

Rayonier announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

