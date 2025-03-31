Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $94,861,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Ball by 531,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 47,874 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,253,000 after acquiring an additional 36,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on BALL shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ball from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ball from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.30.

Ball Price Performance

NYSE BALL opened at $51.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.88. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Ball had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 24.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

