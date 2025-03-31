Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,370 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 911,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,835,000 after purchasing an additional 95,539 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 57,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 9.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $28.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.28%.

In related news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $748,572.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,856.26. This trade represents a 19.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $941,735.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,617.40. The trade was a 21.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Williams Trading set a $37.00 price objective on Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.35.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

