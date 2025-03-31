Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 344.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,123,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,161,000 after purchasing an additional 870,903 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $123,415,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 17.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,586,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $354,528,000 after acquiring an additional 230,708 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,930,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $431,405,000 after acquiring an additional 167,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $33,779,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,330,638.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,180.80. This trade represents a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,670. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $3,577,572. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $229.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.80 and its 200-day moving average is $234.69. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $191.97 and a 1 year high of $258.59.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $271.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised Laboratory Co. of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LH

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.