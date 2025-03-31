Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $4.69 Million Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of Graham worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GHC. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Graham in the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 558.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Graham by 358.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Graham by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Price Performance

Shares of GHC stock opened at $952.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $683.00 and a 12-month high of $993.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $940.65 and a 200-day moving average of $891.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Graham Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Graham

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.37%.

In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.30, for a total transaction of $140,126.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,534.60. This represents a 26.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

