Corebridge Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 550.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $58.21 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.10.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

