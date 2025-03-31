Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,979 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,058 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 46.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 691,387 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 220,432 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,878,357 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $28,006,000 after buying an additional 532,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rocket Lab USA by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,035 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,317,000 after buying an additional 898,223 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 149.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 50,408 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 30,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 22.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 227,438 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 41,551 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA Trading Up 1.1 %

Rocket Lab USA stock opened at $18.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.74. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.32 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 39.47% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. The business had revenue of $132.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Frank Klein sold 1,835 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $36,571.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,417,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,253,644.92. The trade was a 0.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. TD Cowen upgraded Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

