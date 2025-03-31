Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 10,384 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,384 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 101,901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on APTV. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Argus upgraded Aptiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Baird R W raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.61.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE:APTV opened at $60.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.05 and its 200 day moving average is $62.99. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,023.50. This represents a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.