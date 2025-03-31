Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 10,409 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,409 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Harley-Davidson worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HOG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In related news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $88,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,487.80. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 3.3 %

HOG opened at $25.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.49. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $43.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

