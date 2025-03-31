Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 10,761 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,761 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.16% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $659,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,574 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 27,167 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $538,721.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 473,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,388,176.39. The trade was a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $2,269,327.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,773,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,230,110.04. This represents a 3.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,317 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,735 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

ARWR opened at $13.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average is $19.60. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $30.41.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.97). Equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

