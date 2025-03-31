Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,290 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPS Commerce worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 9,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $1,682,326.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,620,592.18. This trade represents a 5.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 9,819 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total transaction of $1,813,176.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,776.20. This trade represents a 30.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,864 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,078 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $133.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.14 and its 200 day moving average is $175.44. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.58 and a 1-year high of $218.61.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPSC. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 target price (down from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.11.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

