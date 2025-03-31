Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 14,764 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,764 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 648.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 455.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 513.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. StockNews.com cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 4.5 %

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $33.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently -14.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 15,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $249,994.42. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,341.21. This represents a 22.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

