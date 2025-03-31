Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,833 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 113.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.3% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $95.58 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $130.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

