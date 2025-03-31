Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 2,427 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of L. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Loews by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Loews by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Loews by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $320,710.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 7,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $635,408.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,568,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,276,910.85. This trade represents a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,860 shares of company stock valued at $13,486,463 over the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Stock Performance

Loews stock opened at $90.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.44. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $72.91 and a twelve month high of $92.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.08%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 3.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Loews

Loews Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.