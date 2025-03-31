Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 2,671 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hologic by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Hologic by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $61.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.24 and its 200 day moving average is $73.24. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $60.34 and a one year high of $84.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Partners cut Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Hologic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hologic

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.