Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 287 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total value of $157,443.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,084.12. This trade represents a 89.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.27.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $449.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $454.05 and a 200 day moving average of $465.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.84 and a 1-year high of $499.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.11. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

