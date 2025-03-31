Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 28,775 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,775 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,847,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,276 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Moderna by 21.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,224,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,166,000 after purchasing an additional 906,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Moderna by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,206,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,075,000 after purchasing an additional 535,273 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $23,825,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 773,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,175,000 after buying an additional 298,715 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Moderna Price Performance
Shares of MRNA stock opened at $31.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average is $44.13. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.86.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on Moderna
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Moderna
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.