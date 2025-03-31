Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 3,851 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of EPR Properties worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 35.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,010,000 after purchasing an additional 177,061 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 30,401 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 146,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $210,678.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,828.32. This represents a 32.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $161,928.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,321.30. This represents a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,520 shares of company stock worth $502,581. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EPR opened at $51.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.40. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $39.66 and a 12 month high of $54.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.25 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 28.87%. Research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 221.25%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

