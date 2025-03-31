Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 395 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,788,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,239,421,000 after acquiring an additional 31,231 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 664,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,361,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in ASML by 4,880.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 335,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,019,000 after purchasing an additional 328,552 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ASML by 16.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 258,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,530,000 after buying an additional 35,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,257,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ ASML opened at $674.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $645.45 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The company has a market capitalization of $265.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $727.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $731.53.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a $1.5855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $937.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

