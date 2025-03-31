Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 4,129 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 16.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after acquiring an additional 62,619 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of YETI by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 21,450 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in YETI by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 773,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,790,000 after buying an additional 39,709 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in YETI by 3,094.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 79,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 76,614 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $1,463,000.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE YETI opened at $33.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.48 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average is $38.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). YETI had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $555.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on YETI shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on YETI

About YETI

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.