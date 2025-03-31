Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 7,616 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,616 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Valaris were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,637,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,910,000 after acquiring an additional 87,420 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Valaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Valaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $930,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the third quarter worth $1,862,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 756,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,451,000 after buying an additional 85,250 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VAL stock opened at $39.44 on Monday. Valaris Limited has a 12 month low of $31.15 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $584.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.01 million. Valaris had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 15.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on VAL shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Valaris from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Valaris from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Valaris in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Valaris to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Valaris from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

