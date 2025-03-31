Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 974 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $51,521,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,621,000 after purchasing an additional 157,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,078,000 after purchasing an additional 134,560 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,084,000 after buying an additional 99,232 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 2,629.0% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,278,000 after buying an additional 88,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

NYSE:AVY opened at $175.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.43. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $173.02 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 33.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $238.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $226.00 price target on Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $228.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.51.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 12,969 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total transaction of $2,358,412.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 303,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,160,742.35. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

