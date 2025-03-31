Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 9,986 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,986 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Flowers Foods worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Flowers Foods by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLO. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

FLO opened at $18.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $26.12.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 82.05%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

