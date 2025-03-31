Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,602 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVST. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,971,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,480,000 after purchasing an additional 830,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,895,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,233,000 after acquiring an additional 71,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Envista by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,317,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,707,000 after acquiring an additional 179,600 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in Envista during the third quarter worth $43,262,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Envista during the third quarter worth $37,559,000.

Get Envista alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, March 6th. New Street Research set a $19.00 price target on Envista in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Envista in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.18.

Envista Stock Down 5.9 %

Envista stock opened at $16.96 on Monday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Envista had a negative net margin of 44.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. On average, analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Envista

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.