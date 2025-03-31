Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,556 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAS. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Masco by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Masco from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.32.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $225,317.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,678.06. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,658,768.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,988.12. This trade represents a 26.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $68.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $63.81 and a 1 year high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.92.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.98%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

