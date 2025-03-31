Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 423 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Flowserve by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 61,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Flowserve from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Flowserve Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of FLS opened at $48.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $43.66 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Flowserve Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.