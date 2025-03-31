CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,852,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,488 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.04% of CSW Industrials worth $653,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 71.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,486,000 after buying an additional 255,849 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after acquiring an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 206,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 35,553.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 202,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,320,000 after purchasing an additional 201,587 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $362.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSW Industrials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $290.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.80. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.05 and a 52 week high of $436.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.41.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

In related news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total value of $545,119.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,473.44. This represents a 8.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.65, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,443.35. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,104,831 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

