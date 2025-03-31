Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAY. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Dayforce by 18,250.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 660,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,890,000 after acquiring an additional 657,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dayforce by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,319,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,072,000 after acquiring an additional 197,773 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dayforce in the third quarter worth $11,135,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dayforce during the fourth quarter valued at $12,105,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dayforce by 1.1% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,624,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,726,000 after purchasing an additional 112,086 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Dayforce from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Dayforce from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dayforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.86.

Dayforce Price Performance

DAY stock opened at $58.31 on Monday. Dayforce Inc has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $82.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 530.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 6.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dayforce

In other news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $71,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,839.26. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dayforce Profile

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

