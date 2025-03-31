Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,369 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $72.75 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.49 and a 12 month high of $137.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.17 and a 200-day moving average of $70.27.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.42.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

