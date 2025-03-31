Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stake Cut by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Doximity were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Doximity by 468.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Doximity by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,152,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,463.20. This trade represents a 75.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Doximity from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

Doximity Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $58.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.55. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $85.21.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

