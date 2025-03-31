DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $7,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other news, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 158,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $6,730,399.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,435 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,632.70. This represents a 46.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 3,420 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $143,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,612 shares in the company, valued at $67,704. The trade was a 67.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,775,525 shares of company stock worth $117,241,446 in the last three months. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $35.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.93. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.36.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 48.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DraftKings from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.42.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

