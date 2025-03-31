Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,400 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Ecovyst worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ecovyst by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 12,852,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,470 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ecovyst by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,926,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,476,000 after acquiring an additional 56,142 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ecovyst by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,601,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,514,000 after acquiring an additional 67,338 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecovyst by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,535,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after acquiring an additional 55,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ecovyst by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,426,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after purchasing an additional 33,292 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst Stock Performance

Shares of Ecovyst stock opened at $6.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $740.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ecovyst Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $11.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ECVT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ECVT

Ecovyst Profile

(Free Report)

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.