EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 3,466.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 494.7% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME stock opened at $371.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $424.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.14. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.49 and a fifty-two week high of $545.30.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. Equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.64%.

EMCOR Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.25.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total value of $462,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,229,474.94. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

