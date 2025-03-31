Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Holdings Lowered by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 207,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,347 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $7,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 34,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 21,667 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,587,000 after buying an additional 19,836 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Energizer during the third quarter valued at $584,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 74,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

NYSE ENR opened at $29.68 on Monday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.23 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 168.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.90%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

